LOS ANGELES—On Sunday, August 30, two airline pilots came across someone in the air who was in jetpack.

Federal Aviation Administration Communications Manager of the Pacific Division sent San Francisco News the following statement, “Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PST Sunday. The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and the FAA is looking into these reports.”

The airlines of these planes were American and SkyWest and FAA did not want to identify the pilots. After news broke, the FBI decided to investigate the situation as well.

An individual must have FAA authorization to fly in the same area of an airport due to the highly controlled airspace. Also when and if someone decided to fly near an airport, they have to be under the direction of air traffic control.

“Federal aviation regulations require pilots to fly safely so they don’t pose a hazard to any other aircraft,” said Gregor.

Though the two pilots claimed that they saw a man in a jetpack, it hasn’t been verified as of yet since there’s an ongoing investigation.

Jetpack Aviation is rooted from San Fernando Valley just north of Los Angeles. They conduct all engine and flight testing at a purpose built facility near Moorpark, CA which is an hour drive north west of LAX.

In order to acquire one of their jetpacks, you must go through their training.

Representatives of the FBI and Jetpack Aviation have not responded to the San Francisco News for inquiries.