Secuirty Tape Catches Nancy Pelosi Visiting Closed Salon

SAN FRANCISCO— Security footage shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting a closed down salon on Monday, Aug. 31. Pelosi, who is second in the presidential line of succession reportedly visited the salon Monday afternoon for a wash and blowout. The tape shows Pelosi walk through the salon with wet hair and no mask.

California salons and other “non-essential” businesses have been in and out of closure for about eight months now. The closure has undoubtedly wounded the working class, with a documented 2,989,200 unemployed in April.

Democratic officials including Pelosi have pushed for the closure of non-essential establishments to slow the spread of Covid-19, asking the working class to give up their livelihoods and the rest of America to put their non-essential needs on hold.

Salon owner Erica Kious, released the video to Fox News to point out the hypocrisy of certain policymakers.

“I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry and my city … is going through right now,” Kious told Fox News. “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious adds.