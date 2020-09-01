UNITED STATES—As hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine continue to push equities to new heights, Wall Street recorded its strongest return in August in decades.

The S&P recorded its best August return since 1986, the Dow recorded its best return since 1984, and the Nasdaq had its best return since 2000.

Additionally, according to Dow Jones Market Data, the S&P added its best 5-month return since October 1938, the Dow advanced its greatest 5 months since July 2009, and the Nasdaq experienced its strongest 5 months since March 2000.

This strong economic turnout has been chalked up to an increased hope for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines globally.

MarketWatch noted on August 31st how the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq “continued to notch records as risk assets shrug off the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.”

This nationwide market optimism nevertheless forgos the “seasonally weak month for stocks,” September, according to MarketWatch reporters Mark DeCambre and Joy Wiltermuth.

Just as economic excitement for a COVID-19 vaccine has set monthly records, economists fear that concerns about COVID-19’s re-emergence in the fall and winter, Congress’s economic stalemate over an additional pandemic relief package, and the US Presidential race between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump may amplify September’s historically weak stock market turnout.

The Senior Investment Strategist at Allianz Investment Management, Charlie Ripley wrote August 31st, “As some of the fiscal measures put in place begin to wear off, the need for additional fiscal stimulus only increases […] At the end of the day, the speed of the recovery rests in the hands of politicians as they wrangle over the details in the next round of fiscal stimulus spending.”

On August 30th, the Federal Reserve also announced a new monetary-policy strategy of using an average inflation target. Under this new policy, the Federal Reserve can lower interest rates over a longer period, despite fluctuations in the unemployment rate and inflation.