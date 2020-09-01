SAN FRANCISCO—Two unrelated shootings that took place in San Francisco on Sunday, August 30, ended up with two men being wounded.

According to officer Adam Lobsinger from the San Francisco Police Department, officers from the Taraval Station received reports of a shooting in the Parkmerced neighborhood around 1 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the scene they found a 44-year-old man who had been shot in his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The San Francisco Examiner reported that a woman had shot the man and fled the scene but details on the event are still under investigation.

Another shooting was reported that same afternoon at around 2 p.m. in the Lower Haight neighborhood near Laguna and Waller streets. Police officers from Park Station arrived at the scene but did not find a victim. Later they found out that a 21-year-old man was at the hospital due to gunshot wounds. They met with him and determined that he was the victim of the reported shooting in the Lower Haight neighborhood. The victim could not provide more details on the event. Police said he is expected to live.

The latter shooting happened after an argument and the suspect is a young man in his late teens or early 20s according to reports from the San Francisco Examiner.

Neither of the suspects are in police custody and both cases are under active investigation. The SFPD asked the public that if anyone has information on either shooting to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD.”