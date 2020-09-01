HAYWARD—Marley’s Treats, a Filipino American bakery, open Friday to Sunday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm every week at 838 B St. Hayward is remaining open during the current global pandemic.

Customers of Marley’s Treats enjoy baked goodies inspired with Filipino flavors, such as ube (Filipino purple yam), pandan, leche flan, and avocado. Marley’s Treats updates its menu every Monday night and closes pre-orders on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. According to their Yelp site, customers are able to pick up in-store from Friday thru Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or use delivery apps. The company offers delivery to different counties each day (according to updates on their Instagram page) with a minimum order of $50 with a $10 delivery fee. The bakery closes when sweets are sold out.

Marley’s Treats’ menu shows a variety of different baked goods, such as cupcakes ($3.00 each), cupcake flans ($5.00 each), macarons ($2.00 each), ice cream macaron sandwiches ($3.00 each), and cake pops ($2.00 each).

Gemma Bellesteros, an owner of Marley’s Treats, told Berkeleyside that she started a new shop in Hayward in February right before the shelter-in-place orders were announced.

“A couple of weeks in, we had to change everything because of corona. I got email after canceling everything we had booked up until November,” said Bellesteros. They now use social media to sell their unique sweets, and Bellestero mentioned, “We’ve made it work one way another.”