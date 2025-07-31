HOLLYWOOD—Talk about frustrating Head of Households on “Big Brother 27.” I cannot recall the last time a season kicked off with three subsequent BAD HOHs in a row. First, it was Vince, then it was Jimmy and now you can add Lauren to the list. I mean talk about frustration; I have NEVER BEEN THIS FRUSTRATED in years watching my favorite reality competition series.

Vince had a terrible week and then Jimmy said, hold my beer, after his horrid week, Lauren came in and said hold my bear, really?! Each HOH has literally targeted potential allies of theirs and for what? This is why recruits need to do their homework, or perhaps we have some people who are actual fans on the show. Lauren had been quite invisible up to her HOH victory, which happened to be a quiz. Why couldn’t we see this on the live eviction? The viewers love seeing live HOH competitions play out. With that said, Lauren was stellar in the competition, so quizzes might be her strong suit.

With power in her hands, it was an opportunity to make a big move, but Lauren proved very early that Vince is her guy, but the problem is that guy has no spine and didn’t use his influence to actually impact the game the way the way he could have. Lauren, news flash, work on your social skills because you barely giving eye contact and communicating with people is beyond rude and dismissive. I didn’t love her staring at the screen while people were trying to talk to her; beyond annoying.

Vince was adamant to not let anyone think he was running Lauren’s HOH, cue Vince spending hours with Lauren. Yeah, everyone thinks Lauren and Vince are a duo.” You too are not hiding anything. Mickey, you’re getting a bit sloppy. You need to be more reserved on the things you say about Morgan. Even if she’s getting on your nerves, she is still a strong ally for you, meaning she gets a shot taken at her, before one is taken at you.

Morgan is playing too close to danger with Zach and Vince, because the other side, Jimmy, Vince, Rachel, Mickey, Ava and Will already clocked Vince’s game and he in trouble if the wrong person wins HOH next week, and I want to see it. Sorry, not a fan of Vince one single bit, he gives smarmy salesperson, same with Zach. Lauren wanted volunteers for the block; Lauren this is the third week of gameplay. No one is volunteering for the block. So you’d think she’d target people she is not game savvy with, but nope, she goes after the typical house targets Keanu, Kelley and Will. Will was not pleased, Kelley, all but volunteered yet again, and Keanu is Keanu people.

This veto would be pivotal because if any of them come off the block, a shot is likely taken on the other side of the house, i.e. Ashley, Morgan or Mickey could be in danger. At the top of that list is Ashley because of the shower incident. Oh, jeez. Surprise, surprise, Ashley gets picked for the veto alongside Vince. Ashley had no idea how badly she needed this POV, because Keanu won and a potential shot was about to be taken at her.

Well, Lauren after conversations with Katherine, Adrian, Kelley, Keanu, Zach and Vince was ready to split the house into two. It’s a bold move, but this is BB, moves have to be made. However, this is Lauren, so her decisiveness came into play majorly. Why? She wanted to nominate Ashley and take out a number on that side, but was waffling, but seemed contrite on actually making the best move for her game. Here is the actual problem, Lauren making this move would be fantastic for her game and it draws a line in the sand, but if you have your allies backing you, why not make it?

Lauren as a superfan (seems like she only watches the show) and not the live feeds make a big difference. Feedsters, see everything happening in the house. She is too indecisive but has all the correct reads. She knows what she needs to do for her game, but makes the bonehead move to nominate Adrian instead of Ashley?!

WTH, I nearly passed out when I heard this, because it just feels like it wasn’t going to happen and shouldn’t have transpired in any fashion, yet it did. So, Lauren in essence has alienated a few allies, is taking out a possible number on her side of the house and could be in danger let’s say Ashley win next week. Sorry, but when someone knows you ‘almost’ put them up in my book, I was expendable to your game.

Lauren, and her side has the numbers to take out Will if they want, and Rachel and company expects it, and is prepared for that line to be drawn in the sand exposing the sides. Who doesn’t love a split house when it comes to BB! I do, hello, everyone BB6, the problem is those players wanted to play and didn’t give a damn about perception. The players in BB27, not so much. Vince is beyond afraid to make a move that would actually benefit him, Lauren is too scared and too young as a BB superfan.

Will they, or won’t they? That is the question of the hour. Thursday’s live eviction will determine a lot in terms of where this house goes from here out. I want to see a house divided, but if I’m lying, I need to see a Rachel, HOH, because I know she’s going to shake the house to its core and it’s going to be epic if it happens.