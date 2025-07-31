HOLLYWOOD—the last curve of Cahuenga Blvd. was rounded, a couple hundred yards before, the dingy 101 overpass the sidewalks lined by tents in surely one of the more fashionable sites to set up digs. This was Hollywood. It was a balmy August evening, the nights were getting a little shorter now. I sighed a deep, deep sigh of relief. Free at long last. Free of Lupe. I laughed, I shed a few tears of joy–gave heartfelt thanks to the forces that had come together to take a Herculean weight off of my shoulders. To be free of Lupe.

To be sure, this rescue dog that brought into our house, was the rescue of a rescuer out in Van Nuys. When I took on her care, involuntarily, the beginning of that summer, Lupe was several months shy of shedding the privileges of puppyhood. In these months she snacked on the corners of a Swedish coffee table, chomped on the seat corners of a vintage wood-steel chair found discarded at a school site. Further, and most disturbing to me, Lupe proved to be a bookworm.

On the vandalized chair, I left exposed a pristine volume of photographs taken from the career of Marlon Brando. It’s a book I’d saved up for, a book lost and found as in floated around between shelves in Heavy Manners bookstore in Echo Park. You knew it had been in a house that was very stable, a house with a library, and it was surely a library seldom invaded by animals or children. So, Lupe got a bite out of Brando. She also had a taste for the spines of different books I negligently set aside, only the best. A volume of Raymond Carver’s uncollected essays and final stories, also a cool Penguin edition of Borges’ Ficciones.

Which reminds me of when my friend Tere loaned me a complete 1000-page Spanish version of Borges poems. Again, pristine. I spilled coffee on it, and the weight of that stain hounded my conscience. Tere absolved me of that guilt, saying “You can still read it.” That is true of the other volumes that Lupe has grazed or munched on, and yet the displeasure remains.

Lupe also incurred damage in another area, an area that was a bit easier to take in stride. All the hats and caps I had, she went for the sweatband. She gobbled the insoles of my shoes, from the athletics to the dress shoes. What was Lupe—I now ask: man’s best friend or an antidote to materialism? Her swathe of destruction was certainly an indictment to an attachment to physical realm, an object lesson on the impermanence and transitory nature of creation.

Furthermore, Lupe completely rewired my nervous system. I always had to keep my guard up. I’d open the front door. There she’d be vertical. Right at me, wanting to hug, so full of love, while striking with those white-pawed spindly legs in the most sensitive part of the male anatomy.

Then Lupe would take advantage of a security breach. There was a neighbor, who knew more about dogs than I did, and my nerves were already enough rewired to dash outside and preempt a meeting between Lupe and the other dog owner. Lupe exploited my neglecting to put the metal hoop around the gate. She escaped and scared both neighbor and his dog to death. I was mortified.

That’s when the neighbor suggested obedience class.

To be continued…