SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) Public Information Office on Thursday, July 24, 2025 send out a press release that on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning at 1550 Evans Avenue, San Francisco, California 94124, there will be a scheduled graduation, combining both San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics class (H3-L2) graduation and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) class (H3-L1) graduation, uniting both separate graduations into one graduation that will be closed to the public; only media are allowed by RSVP at firepio@sfgov.org. Anybody else may livestream at: https://www.facebook.com/events/717238301154707/

The 27th Chief of San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD), Dean Crispen, who was sworn in Tuesday, January 21, 2025, will direct the Oath of Allegiance, based on the California Constitution, and present certificates to fourteen of the San Francisco Fire Department’s newest Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and two new Paramedics.

According to Crispen, the group of men and women have completed eight week and twelfth week rigorous programs, depending on whichever program they were working towards at Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy. Their probationary period begins on Saturday, July 26, 2025, when they report for their assigned tasks.

Let’s break down the new San Francisco Fire Department recruits: there are thirteen men and three women, four are San Francisco natives, two recruits are from the San Francisco’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, and several are fluent in other languages. This group has many varied college and work experiences, including degrees in psychology, kinesiology, criminal justice as well as work experience as lifeguards, food service managers, fitness trainers and doula.