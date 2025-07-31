SAN FRANCISCO—Kei Kato and Josh Row adopted Alex the Great after Kato lost her brewpub, K-OZ, due to the pandemic, saving him from the slaughterhouse.

A Flemish Giant rabbit, Alex was known for his size, weighing in at twenty-eight to thirty-two pounds and measuring in at three and half feet in length. He was one of the world’s largest domesticated animals.

Alex was known as a therapy animal because he had the perfect temperament. He was calm, patient, sociable and confident. In 2022, he joined the ‘Wag Brigade,’ an animal therapy group at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and San Jose Mineta International Airport, calming travelers’ nerves. He visited hospitals and hospices, providing emotional support for patients.

Alex drove his own electric mini-Mercedes SLK to events. In April 2021, he first made the scene after his caretakers took him to a Giants game, becoming the team’s Rally Rabbit, a good luck charm. He had been omnipresent around San Francisco sporting events and parties, appearing at an Outside Lands concert. Last month, he made the first pitch at a game for the Aces, a Triple-A team. Since signing with Topps, he has had his own baseball card. He was also a Golden State Warriors and a NASCAR fan.

Alex died Monday, July 21, 2025, due to complications from his cancer treatments of two different kinds of cancerous tumors. Although the lifespan of a Fleming Giant rabbit is usually eight to ten years old, he was just four years old at the time of his passing, thirty-eight years old in human years.

In Alex the Great’s honor, Kato and Row will open a cafe called Bunny Cafe SF for bunnies needing homes.