SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, November 23, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving, at approximately 10:27 a.m. in the morning, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) responded to a call to a residential burglary on the one hundred block of Turquoise Way in the Diamond Heights Neighborhood in San Francisco. The only item stolen from the property was a 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL, a family heirloom.

With the SFPD Auto Theft Unit and its citywide plainclothes team, in the ensuing months that followed the car theft, they were able to pinpoint two main suspects, Michael Demetrescu and Anthony Norman Fetty.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Demetrescu was apprehended and booked in San Francisco County Jail, charging him with burglary (459 PC 2nd) and vehicle theft (10851 CVC).

On Monday, June 23, 2025, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) contacted the SFPD investigating team in regards to the stolen Mercedes-Benz. The SFPD was told that the vehicle was listed for sale and was being readied for shipment to the Netherlands.

With help from the SFPD’s Auto Theft Unit and the DMV, the Mercedes-Benz was located in a shipping facility in Richmond, California.

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, Fetty was apprehended and booked in San Francisco County Jail, charging him with vehicle theft (10851 (a) CVC), possession of stolen property (496 d(a)PC) and delaying an investigation (148 (a)(1)PC).

Although arrests have been made in this case, anyone with any more information with regards to this pending case, please don’t hesitate to reach out to SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send an anonymous message through Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’