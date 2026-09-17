HOLLYWOOD—Within 2 weeks we will be crowning a winner for “Big Brother 28.” I will be honest, it has felt like none of the BB Blockbusters this season has delivered any sort of exciting results. We literally almost had 3 epic moves/blindsides for the past 3 weeks, but they all ended without a whimper because the one person you didn’t want to win, won, Drew, Devens and Devens.

Now, I have been annoyed with the “Survivor” players because of the advantages given to them this season. Only 3 people compete for the first Head of Household, fan vote for powers and punishments, and the “Survivor” players are the only ones to get actual powers in the Diamond Power of Veto (don’t want to see it ever again, unless there is a caveat) and BB Bribe. The DPOV should have limits, you can use it to replace a nominee, but in doing so you can’t compete in the next HOH, POV or you lose your vote at the next eviction. There has to be some level of risk with using such a power in the game.

Dee gets total credit from me because the move she made last week to save herself from surefire eviction was stellar. Now if she had been backdoored without a chance at veto, I would be even more impressed. Anyway, there should have been NO, and I mean no way Yash and Taylor should have kept her over Angela. Dee is a better competitor, and strategically more dangerous, and if you took out Dee, Devens and Angela are less likely to work together moving forward. Those two had been annoyed with one another all season.

Yash is too focused on competitions, which is a problem with BB. It’s too competition focused in the end game and the BB Blockbuster has proved this season more than ever, it has to end WAY BEFORE we get to the final 7. Like what the F are we doing! You have seven people in the house, and you have to nominate 3 people, if someone not on the block uses the POV, then you have only one option to renominate and that’s stupid. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, enough is enough, end the BB Blockbuster like you did in BB26 at the start of jury.

Contestants shouldn’t just be able to save themselves in the game because they can win a stupid competition that is not on equal footing. We get a heavy puzzle, when everyone in the house thought it would be the ropes, and watch this week we get the stupid ropes. I would prefer the role the ball into a slot because that is a fair shot for all the players; your athleticism will not determine if you win or lose.

The ropes don’t work for a houseguest who is on the bigger size or who happens to be much taller. Better yet, don’t recycle any competition come up with new ones each season that is on equal playing field. Houseguests should NOT be able to predict when something is going to happen. Just like for the past 5 seasons the double eviction has always taken place at the final 7. That has to change. You can have 2 double evictions in a season like in the past, like right before or at the start of jury because it will throw players off.

Angela was voted out in our closed vote of the season, 3-2 blindsiding Barrett, Melody and Drew in the process. I told myself if Taylor or Yash get evicted, I don’t care, they did it to themselves with that move. Think players, think. Barrett and Melody should have been communicating more with Yash and Taylor to ensure they didn’t sway. I don’t know how Yash and Taylor trust this woman, after the DPOV blindside, the week 1 nominations, week 7 nominations, like she has shown you all she cannot be trusted.

I no longer think Dee can defeat Devens if they make it to final two. Devens has flashier moves, and that is what many people in the house believe. Dee has downplayed her moves and that could hurt her. Now if she can argue that Devens was her puppet who did what she told him to do that helps. The DPOV move, the constant switching of the votes and so much more.

This HOH was an intriguing one, does Yash win or does he allow someone else? I thought Yash should have gone for HOH the week that Drew won. Get that bribe from up under you. Instead, he puts himself in a situation where, he has to nominate the 3 people he so called made an alliance with and if one of them wins the veto his only ally Taylor has to go on the block.

The duo came up with a lie, but I wouldn’t have bought it knowing the icons are sitting right there. Yash you are better off confessing to the truth instead of still lying to Barrett and Melody who will respect you more if you tell the truth. Lying doesn’t nothing for you at this point. You made a deal for safety, you were forced into it by Dee and Devens, that could place a bigger target on their back for everyone else in the house, which is what you want.

If Drew wasn’t so stupidly loyal to these people for reasons I cannot fathom, it would work. Drew you were nominated TWICE as a result of Dee, Devens and Angela, week 4 and week 7. They do not trust you, you’re expendable to them, so play your own game. You should be loyal to Melody, but you’re not, and you can care less about Barrett, who if he just REALLY told you all the icons were up to that would change things for Drew’s loyalty.

With that said, Yash won HOH meaning Dee and Devens were safe, so Melody, Barrett and Drew were hitting the block with Drew being the target. Yash had a good idea of maybe Taylor initially going up as a nominee so a better competitor could potentially save her with the POV, ensuring both are safe and forcing Dee or Devens onto the block people. It could also buy him some credit with Barrett who didn’t nominate him last week. Nope.

This POV competition would be vital and that’s what we got with an endurance POV that was coined ‘Pressure Cooker.’ Look, holding the sword up to an object is NOT the Pressure Cooker competition made infamous in BB6 for lasting longer than any competition in BB history. It came close with BB25 that saw that iconic comp returns nearly 20 years later. However, this competition was impressive clocking in close to 14 hours, with our remaining 3 being Drew, Barrett and Yash.

Mind you, Yash is sick people, like really sick so to last that long and not drop was beyond impressive. You know what would annoy me: someone talking, which is what Drew did the entire time. I would have yelled “Drew shut the F up!” I don’t get why people chat during competitions where you need to focus, it’s like Jeff Probst on “Survivor.” A play-by-play is not needed, just hush.

After Barrett dropped near the 13-hour mark, it was Yash and Drew who bartered a deal, that Yash truly should not have caved to. However, Drew saved himself, when with certainty if he was on the block he would be going home if he lost the BB Blockbuster. Taylor is going to be nominated yet again and it’s dicey if Barrett wins that BB Blockbuster. Why? There are only 4 votes, and if Drew, Devens and Dee aligned they easily pick who goes home.

Now this Yash and Drew ceasefire could be game-changing if they set their sets on Dee and Devens at the double eviction which is indeed the move if you ask me. Take one of them out and then aim for Yash at the final 5 if possible. I don’t know if Drew is thinking that, but if he wants to win the game, he needs to show players like Yash, Taylor, Lala, Barrett and even Melody, he can make moves on his own: and taking out a vet like Devens, oh that is a resume maker.

If I’m thinking strategically Dee is looking to take Taylor or Melody near the end because she could likely beat both of them. If Barrett wins the BB Blockbuster, voting out Melody is smart move because you take out someone from that trio and a player someone can easily drag to the end thinking they will win Leaving Melody, Drew and Barrett in tack means they go into the DE with 3 competitors against 2. Not smart if you ask me. Because Drew and Barrett are very capable, and both can use Melody as a number for their side, and if they win, Yash could be a target, but an icon might be a juicer option.

It is crazy this is likely the first live HOH competition we get all season, I’m hoping it’s a booth, we’ve only had 2 at this point, and back in Golden Days of BB we had them all the time.

The optimal move for Dee, Devens and Drew is to take out Barrett because that’s a competitor that could indeed come back at them, but Drew ‘MIGHT’ be finally waking up a bit, if this so-called ceasefire deal with Yash has actual legs that final 2 weeks of this game could be exciting because God knows it has been a drag so far.

This might be the most interesting double eviction in a long time, where almost anyone could go. I would love to see a surprising moment as we reach the end, the question is rather that will happen in “Big Brother 28.”

Written By LaDale Anderson