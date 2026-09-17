UNITED STATES—I say this time and time again, having good health is important. I think any American who is sick would give up tons of things just to be 100 percent healthy. I picked up a few pounds lately that I was not happy about. I had been actively eating well, picked up more strength training and that I was making progress. I guess I was not making the progress I thought.

My doctor visit was a wakeup call; I have to do more. I’m making some serious changes because when I look at the people around me, and see their health ailments it makes me realize, I don’t want to go down that path. Instead of doing cardio for 30 minutes a day, I’m going to do cardio for 1 hour per day, 7 days a week instead of 4 days a week.

I’m already consuming plenty of water, but my plan is to do even more of that. I don’t drink soda and haven’t for almost 4 years come October, so that is something I’m not worried about. The new goal is to completely cut out sugar as much as I possibly can. The one caveat is that sugar seems to be in everything, but there is indeed a way to curb it America and I’m going to make that happen.

My strength training is about to increase to nearly 30 minutes per day, I’m going to increase my intake of veggies and try to go meatless more than 1 day a week, perhaps 3 days a week if possible. I’ve always wanted to be vegan to a degree, but my biggest concern was protein intake, but I have found foods that I can eat that will get me that protein I want and still taste flavorful in the process.

There is this wild myth that vegan food just has no taste, and I’m learning that is not the case. It is all about the spice and flavors that you utilize. If you use the right spices, you can craft something beyond tasty that could become a trend for you. I’ve come to enjoy Lebanese Cauliflower which utilized turmeric to give this very healthy veggie a great punch, and I’ve also love Moroccan carrots that have a hint of heat because of harissa.

It becomes a bit of trial and error with things, but at the same time, the realization hits you that you cannot ignore the fact that you are what you eat. If you’re eating junk, you’re going to feel like junk. So, you have to alter what you eat and then realize that any physical activity you do is better than no activity at all.

You have to let go of the couch and do something. Even if you’re a TV watcher, you can be on the treadmill or elliptical moving to have your body doing something. Get outdoors and walk. You can walk around the neighborhood and get your steps in any way you possible can. Last tip, go to the doctor guys.

I’m specifically talking to the guys out there. This fear of not knowing is worse than not knowing at all. You get sick, you get injured, you know when something is not right with your body and if you know that, then do something to change that before it’s too late.

Written By Jason Jones