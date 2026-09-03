HOLLYWOOD—Whew, talk about a week because baby “Big Brother 28” fans we have got to talk! Leading up to the 1,000 episode of the series the BB fandom was hoping for something epic, especially when it has been teased an epic twist was coming our way. Oh, don’t worry we will get to that twist because WTH! With that said, Barrett and Drew learned that Mallory was the intended target, not Taylor. Drew being Drew was sad but still caved to the icons.

Barrett on the other hand was frustrated and started to wake up. Yes, I have been dragging Barrett all season for not doing anything. That wasn’t the case, he was just using a strategy that I didn’t love. I wanted Barrett to not play so much to the icons. So Barrett was not pleased with what Dee, Devens, Angela and Drew were doing. They were taking out his ally, and he started to cook with a plan to blindside the icons, and one of his closest allies: Drew.

Barrett spilled to Mallory and Melody what was unfolding, and they were stunned, this turned into conversations with Yash and Taylor. It was looking like in any situation Taylor was about to be safe regardless of if she won the BB Blockbuster, but Drew, whew he was about to be in trouble. Too bad it was a literal crapshoot and Drew guessed and was safe. Like that, Mallory was out, Drew was gutted, Barrett was livid, there were tears being spilled all around people.

Now I want to talk about the big celebration of “Big Brother.” We saw a ton of alumni in the audience. Now, it felt like a bit too much new school, and not enough old school alumni for me. I mean I saw Kaysar, James, Jessie, Britney, Janelle, Bunky, Chicken George, Dan, Rachel, Elissa, but beyond that, I don’t remember too many others. I suspected Danielle Reyes would not be there because she was there the previous week for the show. I would have loved to see Dr. Will, Jason Guy, Allison Irwin, Nakomis, Diane, Marcellus Reynolds, Eric Stein, Keesha Smith, Libra Thompson, Renny, Jerry, Kevin, Daniele Donoto. Do you see my point, the list can keep going with actual iconic players.

Now, let’s get to this twist because it made absolutely no sense for me. Someone brought up a great point, it should have involved the HGs getting to choose an alumnus to compete for them, or some sort of competition or twist going back to the past of “Big Brother.” I would have been ok, with a week where there was no HOH, it’s all a social component to decide who goes home. Or perhaps we have nominations, but no Power of Veto.

How about a week where we split the house into two like done before, but it’s a random draw? There are so many ways to do a twist, or perhaps, there is no twist at all, we just have a double eviction or a triple eviction. Hello, we have reached 1,000 episodes, so give the fans something epic.

We’re going back to medieval times, and we have alumni Brittney, Keanu, Tiffany and Cody. We saw something similar in “Big Brother 27” with The White Locust twist that had fans livid with seeing Rachel Reilly eliminated; she was not eliminated people. There were 4 competitions, but the twist was so complicated that I couldn’t even understand it as a massive fan, so I know the casuals were confused.

Everyone competed in a balance comp where Dee won. As a result, she won safety, this is where I had an issue because Dee got too much power. She got to give one person safety, then she got to select 2 people to compete. She saved Devens, then chose Drew and Haley. In doing, so she essentially had a Head of Household and was saving all her people. Drew beat Haley, and gave Angela’s whiny butt safety, basically no one but Barrett and Melody cared about Yash, Taylor and Lala. Dee, Angela and Devens didn’t even consider chatting with them, nor did Dee.

The fact that Haley got to keep competing annoyed me. Every houseguest should have been given an equal shot at safety. I thought we were going to get duels, and then the loser from each round would compete in another competition and we whittle it down to 2 people and there is a house vote. Barrett after defeating Haley had a MAJOR decision, he would choose 2 people to go compete against Haley. Whoever wins, would get the final decision to vote 1 of the 2 losers of the competition. Barrett decided to place Lala and Yash into competition, oh, Dee, Devens and Angela didn’t expect this, as they wanted Taylor and Lala competing. Angela your terrible competition ass should be happy you were saved.

Yash was victorious and decided to eliminate Haley from the game. Just like that Haley is out of the game without a vote, and we are now officially in jury with 3 trios basically: Angela, Dee, Devens; Yash, Taylor, Lala; Melody, Barrett and Drew. Interesting and I didn’t expect it, but the crucial key is that Barrett is no longer Crossovers strong and he’s not really aligned with Drew as much.

We sort of have a 5 with Taylor, Yash, Lala, Barrett and Melody. Have they officially coined a name for the alliance? No, but these 5 know they have to strike at the icons, now and not later. YEAH, we’re at final 9 and you have 3 icons in the jury. You need them out ASAP, at least 2 of the 3 and then I would go after Drew personally, and drag Angela to maybe final 5 at best then give her the boot.

In a tiebreaker, we got Drew as the new HOH and he nominated Yash, Taylor and Lala. The goal was to take out Yash for Drew, but there was a big issue with that. Why? Yash won the POV in like record time. Yash is indeed a major threat to win this game now people. He was underestimated, but I love what I’m seeing from him as a competitor, and he has the strategic chops. So now, Drew has to get his hands dirty. Why? He has limited options to choose either an icon or Melody or Barrett. Drew really? You think putting up Melody or Barrett is smarter than Dee who nominated you last week, or Devens who has volunteered?

Drew is not a great gameplayer, and I think there is no way he can win this game if he gets to the end. He has burned too many players, and no one will respect him. Drew has placed himself into a box where he has no good outcome, the best option would have been to nominate Barrett, but I don’t think Drew has the guts to do it. There is definitely speculation on Barrett not being as trustworthy as he was before Mallory was placed on the block.

That all changed, and Barrett is actively against the icons, as well as Drew at this point. Barrett is good socially, I have to give him that, he’s liked by everyone in the house, and strategy wise he is up there in my opinion with Yash; they know Angela, Dee and Devens have to be targeted. After much paranoia, Drew pulled the trigger and nominated Devens who is in boiling, hot water.

I still cannot believe we are in the final 4 weeks of the game, and we are still doing the BB Blockbuster. It should have ended at this point, but it hasn’t. So as a result, we are probably going to the final 8 before the BB Blockbuster ends, and then we’re going to have a double eviction. They are later and later each year, and I absolutely hate it, but a second blindside, an even bigger one could be on the horizon Thursday with the first member of the jury hitting the jury house. Please BB Gods give us something incredible we are long due.

Written By LaDale Anderson