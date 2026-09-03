HOLLYWOOD—The ramifications of Priscilla’s actions have come back to haunt her on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘Riding the Troubled Waters’ witnessed Allan and Priscilla starting to unravel with the realization that their lives are in extreme danger. Allan’s emotions this time were valid, whereas Priscilla was hoping to bounce back not realizing that Allan was no longer interested in helping her take down the administration.

Hunter and Victoria were full of glee as usual, hate to say it, I cannot wait to see these two face the consequences of their actions. This is the final season; so, it’s happening, the question is how will it happen? Donald spilled he suspects that either Simone or Eli were responsible for leaking to the press. Do I care? Not really. Isaac revealed he has an agent who will utilize a poison to strike Eli. Dilva brought bad news as it’s apparent that the TV series is trying to go political with news of an unarmed Black teen being killed by police. Not sure how this will play out as it pertains to the narrative.

That is indeed a first, Priscilla admitted that she is scared, but she is determined to take down this corrupt administration. She bonded with Simone about knowing how to pivot when dealing with curveballs or obstacles. Simone came up with an idea, realizing that Gabrielle spilled to her editor about the story that could be unearthed. Simone worried Priscilla about heading home, and she’s right because nutty Jason is camping out there.

Victoria was rattled to receive a call from Jason, and she asked about his whereabouts, just as mother and son traded threats. She started to call Jason names which got under his skin, especially the word “freak.” This is for once where I was all on team Victoria because she played on Jason’s emotions, as he made it clear he wants to kill his mother. Hunter, you have finally realized your son is dangerous, as Isaac and Donald were hoping to trace Jason’s phone to locate him. Looks like Priscilla was unnerved a bit too.

Looks like Hunter has to get presidential yet again to tackle riots and unrest because of the murder of an unarmed teen. Jason has prepped a bomb and decided to hide it under Priscilla and Sam’s couch. Sam explained to Simone that Priscilla cannot go home because she could be in serious danger. Sam asked for Priscilla to stay with Simone and Eli because they have security detail that keeps her safe.

Hunter addressed the media about the incident involving the fatal shooting of the teen by officers. Hunter was questioned by the press about his bill protecting police officers and the pressure got to him making him look really bad in the process.

Looks like Agent Cross is ready to strike against Eli per Isaac, just as he fumed about Hunter’s stupidity when it comes to passing bills. Kyle and Donald chatted about their love, as Kyle was hoping to locate the mole. Kyle you are recovering from being nearly beaten to death. Nice to see Nancy and Richard cordial for once, but what’s the purpose? Hunter realized after reading his police bill it’s a really bad bill. Agent Cross was planning to get closer to Bobby, not realizing that Lilly is probably not leaving his side.

Bobby spotted cross, and it seemed apparent that Lilly was suspicious of him as well. She made it clear she had no intent of leaving Bobby’s side. Max showed up and questioned Agent Cross as well and made it clear that he had coverage for Bobby. Yeah, looks like Agent Cross might be getting exposed much sooner than later.

Sam and Isaac spoke about Jason’s whereabouts, just as Eli learned from Simone that Priscilla is going to stay with them for safety. Eli was concerned that it could increase the danger surrounding them, but Simone pushed and then discovered the New York Times editor who was aware of the story was poisoned and killed. Isaac learned that Jason made the call from Sam’s house, which prompted him to rush to his home to ensure Priscilla’s safety.

Tyler Perry you are literally peeving me off with this stupid ass narrative involving this woman who is looking for money in someone’s couch. The viewers and the audience DO NOT care about this tale. She got spotted by an ex-military who was well aware she was up to no good. Next week does look interesting as Priscilla looks like she is facing danger from Kareem and Jason on “The Oval.”

Written By LaDale Anderson