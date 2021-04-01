SAN FRANCISCO — Late singer Bing Crosby’s house is on the market for $13.75 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, March 26.

Located in Hillsborough, the 3-acre Tudor-style house was designed and built in 1930 by J.K. Ballantine, Jr. It has 10 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms as well as a 3-car garage, a heated pool, and a terrace, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The current homeowners purchased the house in 2014 for around $8 million, noted Mansion Global, and are selling the house because they are getting divorced.

The realty said on its website that Crosby bought the house after finishing “a round of golf in Hillsborough when he was approached by the original owners.” Once the singer looked at “the grand foyer with the wide oak staircase and impressive leaded glass picture window and door looking out to the tremendous lawn, the home was sold.”

Crosby purchased the house in 1963 for $175,000 because he wanted to raise his seven children — Harry, Mary, Lindsay, Nathaniel, Dennis, Gary, and Phillip — outside of Hollywood. His son, Nathaniel Crosby, said they lived in the house for 18 months, according to Mansion Global.

The singer was born in 1904 and sold more than 300 million records before dying in 1977 at age 73 in Madrid, Spain from a heart attack.