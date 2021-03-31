SAN FRANCISCO—Epriece Collins, 19, turned himself in to the San Francisco Police on March 25, for an aggravated assault on a Muni bus that occurred last year, according to the SFPD in a news release.

On October 3, 2020, around 2:15 p.m., the police said that a 44-year-old victim boarded a Muni 14-Line bus at Mission and Duboce Street, which was the same bus that Collins was reportedly riding.

According to the authorities, Collins reportedly “threw the victim out of the bus’s rear door,” in an unprovoked attack.

According to a news release published on March 19, the authorities said “As the bus came to a stop, the victim lost his balance and fell to the floor. The bus operator called for an ambulance and instructed other passengers to exit the bus. While waiting for emergency services to respond, the suspect, who was one of the passengers who had gotten off the bus, boarded the bus again and threw the victim out of the bus’s rear door.”

The police said that once Collins reportedly threw the victim out on the sidewalk, the “victim landed on the sidewalk, striking his head on the ground.”

According to the authorities, the victim sustained a traumatic brain injury and is still being hospitalized.

Collins, a San Francisco resident, subsequently turned himself in to the authorities at the Mission Station and is currently being held in the San Francisco County Jail, according to the authorities.

Jail records indicate that Collins was booked for one count of battery with serious bodily injury.

According to the California Legislature, if convicted as a felony, battery with serious bodily injury carries a possible penalty of 2,3, or 4 years in county jail and a fine of $10,000.

The California Legislature noted that a misdemeanor battery for this crime carries a penalty of a year in county jail and a possible fine of $1,000.

Collins’ jail records indicate that he was also booked for one count of assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury. California Legislature notes that if convicted as a felony, this offense is punishable by imprisonment of up to 4 years in state prison. If convicted as a misdemeanor, California law said that this crime is punishable by a year in county jail and a possible fine of $10,000.

Collins is being held without bond, according to his jail records, and his next court date is scheduled for April 23, at 9:00 a.m.

“The person of interest listed in the initial news release has also been identified,” said the police.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All tipsters will remain anonymous.