HOLLYWOOD─Well, “Bad Boys for Life” was finally dethroned from the top spot at the box-office, but the victor is considered a disappointment based on what is expected. The Harley Quinn spinoff, “Birds of Prey” claimed the top spot with $33.3 million. The Margot Robbie starrer which opened in more than 4,000 theaters was expected to debut to more than $50 million. It did decent business overseas, taking in over $48 million.

Dropping to second place was “Bad Boys for Life” with $12 million. Since its release on January 17, the third installment in the franchise has earned over $166 million. Landing in third place was “1917” which at this point is the next highest grossing Oscar contender next to “Joker” with another $9 million. Since its release in early January, “1917” has earned over $132 million at the domestic box-office.

Fourth place was a victory for “Dolittle” which added another $6.7 million to its tally bringing its domestic total to $64 million. Rounding out the top five was “Jumanji: The Next Level” with $5.5 million, placing the film to just about $2 million short from crossing the $300 million mark at the domestic box-office. This weekend sees a bevy of movies just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Those looking for romance can tune into “The Photograph” starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. If you’re looking for scares Blumhouse’s take on “Fantasy Island” stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Michael Pena.