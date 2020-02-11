SAN FRANCISCO—At approximately 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a shooting located in the 500 block of Ashbury Street. Upon arrival it was confirmed an off-duty agent shot a man on the city’s iconic corner of Haight and Ashbury Streets.

An unnamed witness told the San Francisco Examiner they saw the altercation where a man, likely the unnamed agent, slammed one man against the wall of the Ben & Jerry’s before pulling out their weapon and firing at another man.

The witness indicated the man pulled a badge identifying himself as an agent. It has not been confirmed if the identification transpired before or after the shooting occurred.

Supervisor Dean Preston tweeted at 12:41 a.m. Sunday that he was “On the scene at Haight/Ashbury. Report is that off duty FBI agent shot victim 2x in the chest. We have no info on victim condition yet. Will update as we learn more.”

A few hours later, Preston confirmed the victim to be stable after he was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The SFPD confirmed the agent was not hurt during the incident. Neither the victim nor the agent have been identified as the SFPD Homicide Detail and FBI investigate the shooting.

Prentice Danner, an FBI spokesperson, released the following statement:

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”