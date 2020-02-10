SAN FRANCISCO- The Bay Area faced gusting winds on Sunday bringing down trees and breaking the window of the Millennium Tower.

At 11:45 a.m. the San Francisco Fire Department warned people to avoid Mission and Fremont Street. Due to strong winds, a window on the 41st floor of the Millennium Tower shattered and left debris along the street. They reported that nobody was injured during the incident. According to The Department of Building Inspections, the window was partially open but the wind contributed to it breaking.

Due to the 44 mph winds, multiple ferry operations throughout San Francisco were cancelled for the day such as Alcatraz Operations and the Golden Gate Ferry Service.