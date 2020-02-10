SAN FRANCISCO- Multiple changes will be coming to BART schedules and routes starting Monday, February 10.

The upcoming changes will affect both weekend and weekday schedules. BART is going back to its original morning-peak train route after changing in 2015. More trains will now start from the Concord station in the morning routes. However, a few trains will still begin from the Pleasant Hill Station. The biggest change will be in the evening routes. Commute trains will now end at Concord instead of Pleasant Hill. The platform signs will indicate the change by reading “Concord” instead of “Pleasant Hill.”

The Concord turnback train will eliminate the 9:12 a.m. Antioch/SFO departure from MacArthur to Daly City. The first trip from Richmond to Warm Springs will leave at 5:04 instead of 5:21 and service to San Francisco from Warm Springs will depart at 5:01 instead of 5:15.

Weekend services will have additional trains as well as departure and arrival times.

To find the full list of changes, visit www.bart.gov or download the BART App and click Trip

Planner.