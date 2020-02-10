SAN FRANCISCO—One of San Francisco’s famous “Painted Ladies”—the pink one specifically—was sold on January 29 for $3.5 million to Leah Culver, co-founder and CTO of podcast app Breaker. The home was put on the market in early January for $2.75 million, attracting a variety of buyers and tourists according to the listing agent Jeremy Rushton.

Rushton planned to show the home at 714 Steiner Street for two weekends, but had to reduce to one for liability reasons. The home, featured in the opening credits of the TV series “Full House” was built in the 1890s. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is 2,849 square feet. According to Rushton, the listing became competitive as 30 people requested disclosure packets and 7 put in offers.

The Seven Sisters located on Postcard Row is rarely often up for sale, the most recent property being 722 Steiner Street sold in 2014 for $3.1 million following a few recurring trips to the market. Despite the iconic exterior of the Victorian homes, the properties can be in need of renovations.

Leah Culver revealed her purchase on her Twitter page on Thursday, February 6. She posted photos of the house which is in need of ornate repair. Culver stated her plan to preserve and restore the 3-story home to its beauty.

“It will cost some time and [money] but hopefully it will be worth it,” said Culver.

For those interested in keeping up with the renovations, Culver created an Instagram and Twitter account (@pinkpaintedlady) to post photos of “the before, after, and in-between” as she takes on the project.