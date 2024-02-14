SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 9, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed they are searching for the suspects involved in a blessing scam that unfolded in the region.

The SFPD reported On January 29, an elderly female came to Central Police Station to report that she was a victim of fraud. The victim stated on January 25, at approximately 4 p.m. she was walking by herself in the outer Mission when she was approached by an unknown male and female. The two suspects started a conversation with the victim about locating a named doctor to help cure body pains.

As the conversation continued all parties walked into an alley where a second unknown female joined them. The suspects started speaking about evil spirits that would harm the victim’s family. The suspects convinced the victim to gather her valuables to be blessed. The victim and the suspects went to the victim’s home, where she gathered US Currency and jewelry which was to be blessed by the suspects. The subjects performed a ceremony with the victim’s valuables. The next day the victim spoke with her family about this blessing and realized her valuables were switched with similar weighted items.

On February 1, another elderly female came to Ingleside Police Station to report that she was a victim of fraud. The victim stated on January 23, at approximately 11:30 a.m. she was waiting by herself for the bus in the Excelsior District. The victim was approached by an unknown male who started a conversation with the victim. During the conversation, two unknown females approached and joined in their conversation about a harmful spirit.

The victim was convinced to retrieve her most valuable items from her home that would be blessed, which would rid her of a harmful spirit. One of the female suspects accompanied the victim to her home to collect US Currency and jewelry. After the victim gathered the valuable items, they joined the other female and male suspects on the street.

At this point, a ceremony was conducted with the victim’s valuables which were blessed. Days after the blessing the victim opened the bag where she had placed the valuables to find her valuables were gone.

The suspects in both incidents are described as a male between the ages of 50 to 60 years and two females ranging in age from 30 to 60 years old. All the suspects are described as having black hair and brown eyes and were wearing masks that partially covered their faces. Two vehicles and their drivers are also believed to be involved in the incident.

The SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) is leading the investigations and is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspects involved in this incident. Cantonese speakers can leave tips on a special tip line by calling (415) 553-9212 or 1-855-737-3847. Information can be called into the Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or via Text a Tip by texting a message to TIP411 and beginning the message with SFPD.