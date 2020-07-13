VENTURA—On Monday, July 13, a body was recovered from Lake Piru where Naya Rivera, 33, went missing last week. Best known for her starring role as Santana Lopez on the popular TV show Glee, Naya Rivera disappeared at Lake Piru on July 8, after renting a boat and taking her 4 year-old son swimming. When the pontoon boat did not return on time on July 8, dock workers began a search for it. A separate boater had found Rivera’s son safely on the boat, who told authorities his mother had gone swimming after she was reported missing. Authorities have been searching for Rivera since July 8.

On July 9, authorities presumed Rivera to be dead and classified the search as a “recovery mission”.

Ventura County officials announced on Monday morning, July 13 that a body had been recovered from the lake, but it has not yet been confirmed to be Naya Rivera. “Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Pier this morning. The recovery is in progress,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted on July 13. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body was found floating in the northeast area of Lake Piru early Monday morning. Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the VCSO, publicly announced that the body would be examined and identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities announced that they have notified Rivera’s family, and a news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST which will provide further updates.