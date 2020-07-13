OAKLAND—On Saturday, July 11, the Oakland Athletics announced the ALS Cure Project Foul Ball Zone, a special section of their recently unveiled Coliseum Cutouts program for the upcoming 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Fans will not be able to attend games in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Coliseum Cutouts program will allow them to place a cutout of themselves at the Coliseum during the games. Fans that purchase cutouts will obtain two tickets to the A’s first home exhibition game in 2021.

Proceeds from cutouts purchased for the ALS Cure Project Foul Ball Zone, located along the first base side of the stadium, will go to A’s right fielder Stephen Piscotty’s ALS Cure Project that he started with his dad in honor of his mom who died from the disease. ALS Cure aims to provide research in order to find a cure for ALS.

Fans that purchase the $149 cutout will receive an autographed photo from Piscotty. Additionally, those who have their sign hit by a foul ball during the game will get an autographed ball from Piscotty. There are only a limited number of cutouts available in this section.

Piscotty told Susan Slusser of the SF Chronicle, “It’s a very easy thing to do, brings some good attention, make some fun out of this weird situation. I was like, ‘Great, let’s do it,’ so credit to the A’s for pulling it off.”