SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 10, the Greek restaurants group Souvla announced on Facebook that they are reopening with new schedules. Starting on Saturday, July 11, the Hayes Valley and the Marina locations of Souvla will be open for online ordering and pick-up services from Wednesday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will also open on weekends from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The announcement notes that Souvla had already been closed for 115 days. The restaurants maintain their full menu as they reopen. They continue to live by their motto “make it nice and be nice” on services.

Souvla is looking forward to opening the SoMa location on Monday, July 13, for lunchtime deliveries through DoorDash and Caviar from Monday thru Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant indicates that the news of reopening their NoPa and Mission locations will be coming soon.

“We’re taking all safety measures seriously, including mandatory masks for all, wellness checks for our team, tamper-proof packaging, and contactless to-go orders. We even launched a new Souvla App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store) so you can seamlessly reorder your favorites. See you this weekend!” reads an email from Souvla.

For more details on the reopen of the restaurant, visit their website or email at hello@souvla.com.