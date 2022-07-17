SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco International Airport evacuated hundreds on Friday, July 15, due to a bomb threat. One person is in custody and a potential incendiary device was found.

The device was found in the form of a package at around 8:15 p.m. that night. Staff at the airport alerted officials. “Out of an abundance of caution” the terminal was evacuated stated the police.

The airport has reopened as of July 17 but has caused major delays. The airline tweeted the following:

“Police have cleared the Int’l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations. AirTrain restarted. BART SFO departures resume at 6:25 a.m. Check-in counters re-opened. Security screening resumed. Check with your airline for flight info. Please be patient. Allow extra time!”