SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28.

The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”