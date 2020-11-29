SAN FRANCISCO—A history exhibit dedicated to Bruce Lee is expected to debut in San Francisco in the fall of 2021.

The exhibit, called “We are Bruce Lee: Under The Sky” will be located at the San Francisco Chinese Historical Society of American Museum in Chinatown. It will feature artwork, films, memorabilia and rarely seen artifacts from Lee’s life.

Lee was born in 1940 in San Francisco while his parents were on tour with the Chinese Opera. Raised in Hong Kong, Lee was a child actor appearing in more than 20 films. At the age of 13, he began studying wing chun gung fu, a concept-based Chinese martial art and form of self-defense.

He moved back to the U.S. in 1959, where he attended college. He supported himself by teaching martial arts at schools he established in Seattle, Oakland and Los Angeles. Lee began to develop new ideas about martial arts and training based on his experiences. He eventually created his own art called Jeet Kune Do, or “The Way of the Intercepting Fist.”

In 1971, Lee starred on the first of five legendary martial arts films that contributed to his success as an international star.

At the age of 32, Lee passed away from a cerebral edema. He had an allergic reaction to pain medication.