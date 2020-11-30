SAN FRANCISCO— Actress Winona Ryder has recently placed her San Francisco 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home on the market for nearly $6 million.

On Realtor.com, her 3,140 sq. ft. home is described as sitting on an almost 4,000 sq. ft. lot, with a semi-private garden space outside that has a “massive view deck overlooking a deep and lush garden for indoor/outdoor living.”

The website describes the home, located on 2526 Union St., as “beautifully preserved and tastefully updated Victorian view home, built high atop one of the most coveted blocks in Cow Hollow.”

The website describes the two bedrooms upstairs as having access to a second deck that faces north and the living room is described as having “wonderful light…with a fireplace and bay windows.”

According to Realtor.com, the last time this home was up for sale was in 1995, which Ryder bought for $1,300,000. The previous owner wanted $1,395,000 for the home but ended up selling it for $95,000 less.

Ryder originally listed the home on November 17, 2020, for $4,995,000 but has since increased the price. This may be because the value of the homes listed in this area are expected to increase by 6% next year, based on the latest home price index, according to Realtor.com. As for the past 3 years, the website says, Ryder’s home has increased in value by 15%.