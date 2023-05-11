QUEENS, NY— A petit basset griffon Vendeen (PBGV) named Buddy Holly won best of show on Tuesday, May 9 in the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The competition took place at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. 3000 dogs from 210 dogs took part in what many people call the biggest sporting event of the year.

Buddy Holly is a six-year-old male from Palm Springs, California. He is the first PBGV to win the event. They have a life expectancy of 12-14 years and were initially bred to track hares in the Vendee department of western France. They weigh 25-40 pounds and are nicknamed the “happy bred.”

“I never thought PBGV would do this, Buddy Holly is the epitome of the dog show,” Janice Hayes, the dog’s co-owner and handler, said after the show.

Cider the English Setter, Monty the giant Schnauzer, Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier, Rummie the Pekingese, Ribbon the Australian Shepherd, and Winston the French bulldog were the six finalists that took part in the nail biting finale.

Rummie won the overall runner up of the show.

Another prize winner was Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano, co-owned by country music singer Tim McGraw, won best in breed.

The show dates back to 1877. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center hosts the U.S. Open tennis grand slam.