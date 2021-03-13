SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Department announced burglary suspect 50-year-old Frank Madrid died after being trapped between two buildings.

Police arrived at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, to the 2600 block of Hyde Street after reports of a male suspect was seen hopping from rooftop to rooftop of three-story high apartment buildings on Hyde and Bay Streets.

Madrid was reportedly hopping building rooftops at Hyde and Bay Streets.

SFPD lost the suspect around the 800 block of Bay Street, but found evidence that he forced entry into the residential buildings. When officers found the suspect, he was in the need of medical attention. Despite the medics performing life-saving measures, the male suspect died at the scene.

Police found him trapped in a confined space between two of the residential buildings.

