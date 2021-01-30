NAPA—On Wednesday, January 27 the Justice Department announced weapons charges against Ian Benjamin Rogers. The Napa Sheriff Department and the bomb squad arrested the owner of British Auto Repair Ian Benjamin Rogers, 43, on Friday, January 15 for stockpiling weapons including pipe bombs. The weapons and explosives were found at his home and his business.

The Napa Sheriff Department uncovered 50 guns, 15,000 rounds of ammunition, gun power, and five pipe bombs in Rogers’ safe. They also discovered manuals including “The Anarchist Handbook,” “U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook,” and “Homemade C-4: A Recipe For Survival.”

In a court affidavit FBI agent Stephanie Minor notes that they also found a “White Privilege” card in Rogers possession. The cardholder’s name space displays the name “Scott Free.” FBI agent Minor also says that she believes that the number “045” repeated four times on the card resembling a card number is in reference to Donald Trump, the 45th president.

There were also text messages recovered from Rogers’ phone indicating his belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. There were also text messages between Rogers and another recipient where they were discussing blowing up the Facebook and Twitter headquarters. FBI agent Minor also mentions that he sent texts that could be seen as threats against the governor’s office.

Rogers is facing five felonies and he has been placed under a $5,000,000 bail. The maximum penalties he could be facing are 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release following incarceration, $10,000 fine, $100 assessment, and forfeiture.