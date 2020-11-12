CALIFORNIA—Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, November 10 announced that he issued new pardons, medical reprieves, and commutations to 39 individuals.

He issued 22 pardons, 4 medical reprieves, and 13 commutations. A statement released from the governor’s office noted that clemency is a major part of the criminal justice system and the governor looked at various factors in his review of clemency applications.

Ten of the pardons granted by the governor were given to felons who faced deportation. He also permitted medical reprieves to four individuals over the age of 70 and medically high-risk.

Pardons are defined as removing “counterproductive barriers to employment and public service, restore civic rights and responsibilities and prevent unjust collateral consequences of conviction.” It does not expunge convictions.

Commutations give inmates the opportunity to “go before the Board of Parole Hearings for a hearing at which Parole Commissioners determine whether the individual is suitable for release from prison.”

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, medical reprieves allow inmates, who are “at high medical risk to serve their sentences in appropriate alternative placements in the community, consistent with public health and public safety.”

Governor Newsom has given 4 medical reprieves, 63 pardons, and 78 commutations since his term as governor started in January 2019.