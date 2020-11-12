SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run incident on November 11. The motorcyclist reportedly struck a 90-year-old woman and fled the scene. The woman was badly injured and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to police, he collision happened in Diamond Heights, at the intersection between Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street. Around 3:15 p.m, the victim was crossing the street when the motorcyclist struck her, before fleeing the scene.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene, and transported the victim to the hospital. Police announced the suspect still remains at large, and there is no available description of the suspect. As of November 12, no arrests have been made yet.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect. Under California law, a hit-and-run is considered a misdemeanor, and can carry a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail as well as a fine up to $1000. Anyone with any information about this incident, or who believes they know the suspect is asked to call 415 575 4444 to submit an anonymous tip, or to text “SFPD” to TIP411.