SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department noted that a 90-year-old woman was severely injured and sustained with life-threatening injuries when she was involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday, November 11.

Authorities indicate around 3:12 p.m., a motorcyclist was driving around Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street when the driver struck the woman. According to the SFPD, the driver fled the scene and remains at large. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect and cannot give details about the motorcycle.

The name of the victim will not be disclosed until her family is notified.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.