California DA’s Want To Ban Police Union Contributions In Public Prosecutor Elections

SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 1, four California district attorneys, including San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, signed a letter to the State Bar of California requesting an injunction against political contributions of law enforcement unions in the elections of prosecutors.

The coalition claimed that political funding from police unions creates a conflict of interest—or at least, an appearance of one—in situations where prosecutors are investigating a law enforcement officer for a potential crime.

“District Attorneys will undoubtedly review use of force incidents involving [police union] members. When they do, the financial and political support of these unions should not be allowed to influence that decision making,” as written in the letter.

Along with Boudin, the letter was signed by former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, as well as the district attorneys of Contra Costa County and San Joaquin County.

As stated in the letter, the demands intend to decrease the political sway of police unions over the decision making of prosecutors. The letter was timed as a response to the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor—all of whom were killed as a result of violence from law enforcement officers.

Following George Floyd’s death, the San Francisco Police Officers Association (POA), San Jose POA, and Oakland POA issued a joint statement condemning police brutality: “What’s depicted in that video [of George Floyd’s murder] is not who we are as law enforcement professionals…We will not let the failures shown in this incident tarnish the hard work and sacrifice of those officers who get it right on a daily basis.”

The San Francisco POA does not support the district attorneys’ requests and has deemed it a stunt of political opportunism.

In an email interview with the San Francisco News, San Francisco POA President Tony Montoya said, “George Gascon and Chesa Boudin are political opportunists who are trying to further their political careers by exploiting the tragic and horrific death of George Floyd, it’s shameful. If any attorney running for office does not have the moral and ethical principles to separate politics from their sworn duty, they should turn in their Bar card and not seek public office.”

Montoya added, “This proposal will not change our political activity.”

The California State Bar replied to the district attorneys’ letter on Tuesday, June 2, noting that current legal conduct policies already address certain conflicts of interests between lawyers and clients. At this time, the State Bar continues to review the claims presented by the district attorneys and will provide updates “once further decisions are made.”