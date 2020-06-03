SAN FRANCISCO—Another heat wave is expected to hit the city as some parking lots at beaches begin to reopen. Baker Beach, China Beach, and Ocean Beach are a few that have opened up their lots.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Francisco closed all parking lots for recreational areas in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve. Lands End Beach and Fort Funston Beach have limited or no parking available due to the pandemic.

Visitors to the beaches that are open will see some changes, including missing fire pits and picnic areas, in an added measure to encourage social distancing.

The return of parking in Ocean Beach is expected to relieve some traffic congestion, as during the past few weeks visitors to Golden Gate Park reported a significant increase in vehicular traffic and parking due to visitors that would drive and park their cars at the park, then walk to the beach.

Residents visiting park lots near beaches are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing by park and city officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.