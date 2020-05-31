SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 29, the future of the Fort Mason campus of the City College of San Francisco (CCSF) was decided by the school’s Board of Trustees. They decided to close the campus through a unanimous vote.

The campus is located at 2 Marina Blvd, building B. According to the CCSF website, the campus is primarily used for art related programs, which make up 80% of all the programs available there. About 2,000 students attend the Fort Mason campus every year.

The decision was brought about by a predicted decrease in funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school predicted that it would have a $12.8 million deficit for the academic year. State funds, which support California schools, are also expected to decrease by about $27 million. CCSF leases the space for the Fort Mason campus and Ivy Lee, a Board member, said that they decided to end the lease rather than lay off teachers.

Some students are not happy with the decision and feel like the Board did not reach out to students to receive their input. A teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers 2121, commented that the campus closure could have a negative impact on the school’s revenue as the students enrolled at Fort Mason might not be able to continue their education with CCSF.