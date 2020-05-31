SAN FRANCISCO—At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, a driver struck the rear of the San Francisco Westfield Centre Mall and injured a 35-year-old male pedestrian. The man was walking on a nearby sidewalk when the vehicle hit him. The pedestrian’s injuries were non-fatal, and he was treated at a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody several minutes later, and San Francisco police say he has been cooperating.

This incident was reported to SFPD at around 7:21 p.m. on Thursday evening. The vehicle was headed down Mission Street towards Fifth Street when it collided with the Westfield Centre Mall’s rear entrance. The rear entrance that was struck is located beneath a Bloomingdale’s and houses an elevator that led to the mall’s movie theater.

A video depicting the aftermath of the crash was posted onto Citizen, a mobile app and website that sends location-based safety alerts and news. In the video, the car appears to be cordoned off with yellow caution tape and have significant damage to the front end. The section of the mall that was struck is still closed due to San Francisco’s stay-at-home order.

According to the City’s plan to reopen the economy, indoor retail businesses such as malls would be allowed to open with approved plans on June 15, and movie theaters would be allowed to open sometime in mid-August. Westfield Centre Mall has not announced if this incident will or will not delay the reopening of these operations.

This incident and its cause are still under investigation.