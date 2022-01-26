UNITED STATES—Toni, my Medicare begins March 1st and I have received my first bill. This bill is for 4 months from March 1st to June 30th. I thought Medicare was monthly. If I pay this amount, then I cannot pay my rent for March.

This bill for Medicare is due February 25th and I was wondering if Medicare allows payments for Medicare Part B premium monthly? I cannot start my Social Security check because I work and make more than Social Security allows without having to pay a penalty because I am not at my full retirement age (FRA) Jackie, St. Louis, Mo.

Jackie: You are correct that Americans are paying their Medicare premiums monthly by having the premium taken from their Social Security check. Social Security will automatically take the Medicare premiums from a person’s Social Security check. Social Security will send a letter informing the Medicare beneficiary that Social Security is deducting the monthly Medicare Part B premiums from your Social Security check.

GOOGLE “Medicare Easy Pay” to pay your Medicare premiums monthly from your checking account or visit www.medicare.gov and you can research topics such as how to download and properly set up Medicare Easy Pay.

Not computer or internet “smart” to research options on “GOOGLE,” then get help from a family member or friend that has access to a computer and ask them to assist you in downloading the Medicare Easy Pay form.

It may take about 6-8 weeks to have the “Medicare Easy Pay” form processed. You should make sure that you keep up with your monthly premiums, so your Medicare Parts A and B are not terminated. A simple way to pay a monthly premium or your complete Medicare premium bill by credit card until the Medicare Easy Pay form is activated is by visiting www.Medicare.com and create a Medicare account.

When creating a Medicare account, you must have applied for Medicare and have your Medicare number to open your account. On your Medicare account is your Medicare information such as:

What Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan you are enrolled in.

What your Medicare Part A and B enrollment dates are.

What you can view on your “Medicare.gov” account is paying your Medicare premium, Medicare claims, print your Medicare card and much more.

If one does not stay current with their Medicare premiums, then the Medicare Beneficiary might lose their benefits and may be charged a penalty when they re-enroll. When someone does not have the required 40 working quarters to qualify for Medicare or are married with a spouse that does have the 40 quarters, then they may also have to pay a premium for Part A which is expensive.

Medicare Part D prescription drug premiums are not available via the Medicare site but are managed by the Medicare Part D prescription drug company. One can pay their Medicare prescription drug premium either directly to the prescription drug company by check or credit card. Once one begins receiving their Social Security check, then both Medicare Part B and Part D prescription drug premiums can be taken from their Social Security check.

Toni Says® Many do not realize that they can pay their Part B premiums monthly when not receiving their Social Security check by following the rules set up by Medicare. Take your time and study this Medicare rule.

Written By Toni King