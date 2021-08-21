SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 20, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting. On July 11, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the 700 block of Capp Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, they located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim indicated that he was attempting to park his car when an unknown male approached him and verbally confronted him. The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

Investigators from the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) and Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) developed information that identified the suspect as Samuel Alfaro, 28, of San Francisco. On Wednesday, August 18, investigators located Alfaro on the 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco.

He was taken into custody without incident. While Alfaro was taken into custody, investigators from the CVRT and CGIC served search warrants on the 2500 block of Anza Street in San Francisco and the 100 block of Chester Street in Daly City. While searching Alfaro’s residence, investigators located a functional AR-15 “ghost gun.”

He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC), shooting into an occupied vehicle (246 PC), possession of an assault weapon in California (30605(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2) PC), and great bodily injury enhancement (12022.7 PC).

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.