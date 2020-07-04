PACIFICA—On Friday, July 3, the mountain lion that was captured in San Francisco was found dead on the freeway in Pacifica.

The mountain lion was hit by a car and the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 1 just north of Skyline Boulevard according to California Highway Patrol Officer Johnston.

In a phone interview with Department of Fish and Wildlife, Ken Paglia told the San Francisco News:

“There were a couple of ways to confirm that this was the same mountain lion, it was a collared mountain but ultimately they just looked at its ear tag and that’s how they verified the mountain lion” Paglia added “we will take it to a lab so we could perform a necropsy on it, so we could use data for future usage”.

This was a 15-month old, 68-pound male mountain lion that was released into the Peninsula after it was captured and checked out.

There was a chance that this mountain lion’s mother was hit and killed in South San Francisco a few days before he was seen around San Francisco according to Vice President, Marketing & Communications of the Oakland Zoo, Erin Harrision.