SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 3, A home had its windows blew out after a firework in a drainpipe exploded.

San Francisco Fire Department Media Twitter posted the following tweet at 7:41 p.m. “BREAKING — FIREWORK EXPLOSION IN HOUSE 197 EDINBUROUGH REPORTS OF WINDOWS BLOWN OUT — UNK INJURIES AVOID AREA 1941 Hrs”.

In a phone call with the San Francisco News, Homeland Security Operations and Public Information San Francisco Fire Department, Lt. Jonathan Baxter stated:

“The firework was bigger than a M180”.

There were no injuries after the incident occurred.

The San Francisco Police Department has not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.