SAN FRANCISCO— A Florida woman visiting San Francisco last week is now missing. She hasn’t been heard from since Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:15pm.

Don Manson, of Jacksonville, Florida was last known to have traveled to San Francisco on June 15th with a man she met on a dating app, named Treon.

Her mother last heard from her on Thursday evening.

Don is 21 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has dark skin with brown eyes and a Southern Accent.

Don has two tattoos both located on her left arm, one on her forearm, and one located on her upper shoulder. Don might be wearing black and white Nike slides.

The last ping to Don’s phone was on Saturday July 4 at 6:41am in the area of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Don’s friends have not heard from her and she has not been active on Social Media.

Don drives a red four-door 2013 Kia Rio, the passenger side window is broken. The license number is NXQF18.

Anyone with information or knowledge about Don’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities, and please call Don’s mother at (904)386-3970.