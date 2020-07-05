SAN FRANCISCO—In anticipation of the upcoming 2020 baseball season, the San Francisco Giants announced on Friday, July 3 that the organization’s maintenance team will be implementing new strict health and safety guidelines at Oracle Park in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus at their events. The Giants are expected to open their 60-game regular season later in July.

“The San Francisco Giants are excited to get the 2020 season underway and welcome our players and coaches back to Oracle Park and the San Francisco Bay Area. All preseason workout and home games during the 2020 regular season will take place at Oracle Park under the rules and guidelines outlined by the health and safety protocols that we agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA last night,” stated an announcement on the Giant’s website.

The Giants announced that they will be collaborating with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council to perform and maintain the protective measures. Each team member has received disinfection training and will set up disinfection checkpoints throughout the ballpark. These checkpoints will be monitored and disinfected frequently. Other places that will be frequently disinfected include each player’s locker, clubhouses of the home and visiting teams, entrances, lobbies, elevators and dining areas. Players are also expected to be tested frequently in order to properly monitor any positive cases.

