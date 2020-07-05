SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing dog that was stolen in a “dognapping” incident. Two dogs were stolen in separate incidents, one of which has been recovered. On Friday, July 3, the SFPD asked the public for help on social media, tweeting “SFPD Needs Your Help in Stolen Dog Investigations! Help us reunite Tubby & Koa with their families!”

One of the dogs, a 1-year-old French bulldog named Tubby, disappeared from a home on the 1900 block on Greenwich Street on June 29. He is believed to have been stolen, but was safely recovered later at around 4 p.m. on July 3. He was discovered after a person saw his “lost dog” post on social media, and called his family once he realized it was Tubby.

In a separate incident, a 4-year-old German shepherd-labradors mix named Koa also went missing on June 29, and he still remains missing. Koa is microchipped, weighs approx. 100 pounds, has an extra toe on both his rear paws, and is black and brown in color.

The SFPD reported that the owner of Koa, an unnamed 82-year-old man, entered the SFPD Park District Station to report that his roommate, Jeffery McChesney, had taken Koa for a walk in Golden Gate Park. McChesney later returned home without Koa and told the owner that another dog owner had taken Koa. After an investigation, the SFPD has reported that they have reason to believe that McChesney gave Koa to a third party near 19th Avenue. The third-party suspect is described as a petite female with buzzed brown hair, and is believed to be a transient in the area around Stow Lake. On July 1, officers arrested McChesney and charged him with theft of a dog and elder abuse.

The SFPD has asked that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Koa to contact their anonymous tippling at 1 415 575 4444. Witnesses can also text a Tip to TIP411, then send “SFPD’.