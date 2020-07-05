SAN FRANCISCO—A nightclub in San Francisco was shut down July 2, after the nightclub was operating an underground business that is in violation of a public health order that requires bars and nightclubs to remain closed in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

San Francisco Police Department officers shut down the illegal club located at 1610 Armstrong Avenue, after City Attorney Dennis Herrera was granted a civil inspection and abatement warrant from a judge. Authorities said they were aided after an anonymous security guard at a nearby COVID-19 testing site noticed loud music and lots of activity, and tipped off the police.

Inside the establishment, officers discovered and confiscated gambling machines, barstools, fog machine, a pool table, and other nightclub equipment such as lighting and DJ equipment.

On July 3, John Cote of the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office tweeted: “The City Attorney’s Office and @SFPD have shut down a 2nd illegal nightclub for violating SF’s #StayHomeStaySafe public health order.”

The club that was shut down on July 3 was also being run by the same group of people who operated another illegal nightclub at 2266 Shafter Ave, which was shut down on April 11 earlier this year.

It is up to the District Attorney’s office to decide whether the operators of the nightclub and the owners of the building will face criminal prosecution for violating orders and posing a threat to public health.

“We’ll use every tool at our disposal to shut down illegal clubs like this and protect public health during this pandemic,” Cote further added in a tweet.