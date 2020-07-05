SAN FRANCISCO— On Thursday, July 2, the City of San Francisco received more than $130 million in state funding for affordable housing, infrastructure projects and transportation.

$80 million of the funding will go toward three different housing developments and public transportation improvements at Potrero Block B, 266 4th Street and Balboa Park Upper Yard. While the remaining $50 million will be financed for Sunnydale and Potrero Hope to improve infrastructure.

The funding for these projects were provided by the California Strategic Growth Council’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program with funds from California Climate Investments.

Balboa Park Upper Yard improvements will include 131-units of affordable housing. The ground floor of the building will offer almost 10,000 square feet of community space, including an early childhood education center, family resource center and neighborhood-serving stores. Construction is expected to begin Spring 2021.

Potrero Block B is a part of the HOPE San Francisco revitalization effort and is set to have a new 157-unit housing project, that is going to break ground in summer of 2021. In addition to the housing project, Potrero is expected to receive improvements for bike and pedestrian safety on Cesar Chavez Street.

266 4th Street’s enhancements include a 70-unit housing project, with half of the units being designated for formerly homeless families. In addition, funding for transportation will cover the costs for the purchase of new Bart carts. Bart carts are food catering carts that specialize in dessert carts, frozen drinks carts and other foods.

Sunnydale’s infrastructure refinements feature 92 units of affordable family housing, including 69 set aside as public housing replacement units. By the conclusion of the project, Sunnydale will be a residential housing project with ground floor community spaces and stores.