SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 4, a wildfire burned at John McLaren Park in the city of San Francisco. At 10:53 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) reported that the fire at the park was under control via their Twitter page.

The fire burned about four acres. The SFFD reported that there were no injuries or structures damaged by the fire. Officials indicated that they responded to 110 fires during a 12-hour span from Saturday, July 4 starting at 3 p.m. until Sunday, July 5 at 3 a.m. According to SFFD Twitter account, over 10 fires that the fire department responded to in a single hour on July 4 including Thomas Avenue and Columbus Avenue. The SFFD noted that some of the fires were caused by fireworks, but did not disclose the cause of the fire at John McLaren Park.

A statement released by SFFD on June 30, alerted residents they are not allowed to display any fireworks on the Fourth of July. The city canceled all the fireworks festivities to celebrate Independence Day due to the coronavirus and health orders.

“Due to restrictions against large gatherings under current COVID-19 Public Health Orders, the City of San Francisco has canceled its annual 4th of July public fireworks display,” reads a statement on the SFFD website. “The San Francisco Police, Sheriff, and Fire Departments are reminding residents and visitors that all fireworks (including those branded as “Safe and Sane”) are illegal in San Francisco.”

For more details, visit the San Francisco Fire Department website.