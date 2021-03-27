SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, March 14, the San Francisco Police Department arrested four individuals in connection to several auto burglaries in the city. Officers recovered various items from the vehicle of the suspects including several firearms. Two of the suspects were minors who were booked for several charges including hit and run.

18 year-old Donjuan Watson Jr. and 18 year-old Jalin Washington were arrested along with two 16 year-old suspects by officers conducting an abatement operation around Fisherman’s Wharf.

Officers noticed two suspects breaking into two vehicles on Taylor street before getting into a black Volkswagen that was wanted by police for its connection with several burglaries. Officers noticed the wanted vehicle on Stockton Street near North Point Street and deployed spike strips to immobilize the fleeing suspects. The driver swerved and lost control of the vehicle as they attempted to evade the trap, hitting several parked cars. The suspects fled the immobilized vehicle but were quickly captured by the police officers who had formed a perimeter to capture them. After their arrest the SFPD determined that the suspects had broken into 10 vehicles that day with 7 of the vehicles being around Fisherman’s Wharf.

Three firearms, extended magazines, burglary tools, and items reported stolen from incidents including, cash, computers, electronics, cameras, backpacks and luggage. The 18 year-old suspects, Watson Jr. & Washington, were booked with burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The two minors were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony, minor in possession of a firearm, and juvenile delinquency. One of the under age suspects was also charged with driving without a license and hit and run.